La destruction de la côte d’usure en 1898, décrite par un gentleman british

« Forty or fifty years ago, before the great transformation took place on the French Riviera, when Nizza, Villafranca, and Mentone were antique Italian towns, and when it was one of the eccentricities of Lord Brougham, to like Cannes, all that sea-board was a delightful land. Only a hundred years ago Arthur Young had trouble to get an old woman and a donkey to carry his portmanteau from Cannes to Antibes. I can myself remember Cannes in 1853, a small fishing village with a quiet beach, and Mentone, a walled town with mediaeval gates and a castle, a few humble villas and the old Posta to give supper to any passing traveller. It was one of the loveliest bits of Italy, and the road from Nizza to Genoa was one long procession for four days of glorious scenery, historic remnants, Italian colour, and picturesque ports. From the Esterelles to San Remo this has all been ruined by the horde of northern barbarians who have made a sort of Trouville, Brighton, or Biarritz, with American hotels and Parisian boulevards on every headland and bay. First came the half underground railway, a long tunnel with lucid intervals, which destroyed the road by blocking up its finest views and making it practically useless. Then miles of unsightly caravanserais high walls, pompous villas, and Parisian grandes rues crushed out every trace of Italy, of history, and pictorial charm. » So writes Mr. Frederic Harrison of this delectable coast, [In the Daily Chronicle, 15th March 1898.]”(1)

Oui, je sais, je sais, pourquoi vous râlez, pour qui vous vous prenez, mon bon monsieur, et le progrès, et notre activité touristique, etc.

Notes

(1)Texte introductif aux voyages de Smollett, Travels ThroughFrance And Italy By Tobias Smollett INTRODUCTION By Thomas Seccombe, Gutenberg.org