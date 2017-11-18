Pourquoi le Justin Trudeau est notre chouchou métapolitique préféré ; son père éduqué par les jésuites était interdit de séjour aux Etats-Unis pour communisme avéré… Mais tant qu’il y aura des électeurs…

In his memoirs, published in 1993, Trudeau wrote that during the 1950s he wanted to teach at the Université de Montréal, but was blacklisted three times from doing so by Maurice Duplessis, then-Premier of Quebec. He was offered a position at Queen’s University teaching political science by James Corry, who later became principal of Queen’s, but turned it down because he preferred to teach in Quebec. During the 1950s he was blacklisted by the United States and prevented from entering that country because of a visit to a conference in Moscow, and because he subscribed to a number of left-wing publications. Trudeau later appealed the ban and it was rescinded.

Publicités