Comment la ville de Sienne est une image de l’âme (par sainte Catherine et Titus Burckhardt)

In the words of St. Catherine of Siena, the city is the image of

the soul, the surrounding walls being the frontier between the outward

and the inward life. The gates are the faculties or senses connecting

the life of the soul with the outer world. The intelligence,

according to the saint, questions each one who approaches the

gates whether he be friend or foe, thus watching over the security of

the city. Living springs of water rise within it; gardens lie protected

by its walls, and at the center, where beats the heart, stands the Holy

Sanctuary.

