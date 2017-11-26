Comment la ville de Sienne est une image de l’âme (par sainte Catherine et Titus Burckhardt)

en un anglais très simple :
In the words of St. Catherine of Siena, the city is the image of
the soul, the surrounding walls being the frontier between the outward
and the inward life. The gates are the faculties or senses connecting
the life of the soul with the outer world. The intelligence,
according to the saint, questions each one who approaches the
gates whether he be friend or foe, thus watching over the security of
the city. Living springs of water rise within it; gardens lie protected
by its walls, and at the center, where beats the heart, stands the Holy
Sanctuary.
