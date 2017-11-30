John Milton et le lexique de la Révolution industrielle (et de la mondialisation) – Ici le diable dans le film de Taylor Hackford

John Milton et le lexique de la Révolution industrielle (et de la mondialisation)

Dans son texte sur Jeanne d’Arc, extrait de son Histoire, Michelet disait que la poésie anglaise est satanique et il a bien raison.

« De Shakespeare à Milton, de Milton à Byron, leur belle et sombre littérature est sceptique, judaïque, satanique, pour résumer, anti-chrétienne. Les Indiens de l’Amérique, qui ont souvent tant de pénétration et d’originalité, disaient à leur manière : « Le Christ, c’était un Français que les Anglais crucifièrent à Londres ; Ponce-Pilate était un officier au service de la Grande-Bretagne. »

Ce poème – celui de Milton, le plus connu de la littérature anglaise – n’est pas très beau (il est plus séduisant dans la traduction oubliée de Chateaubriand), mais il est prodigieux. On y trouve tout le lexique de la révolution industrielle. Elle permit à l’enfer de monter sur terre où il s’est manifesté matériellement à partir de 1780 ; comme le constatent les frères Karamazov, et comme je le recense dans mon roman Les maîtres carrés (téléchargez-le sur France-courtoise.info). Dostoïevski, qui défie ici le mauvais génie anglo-saxon (frères, p.847, ebooksgratuits.com) :

Comment vivrai-je sous terre sans Dieu ? Il ment, Rakitine ; si l’on chasse Dieu de la terre, nous le rencontrerons sous terre ! Un forçat ne peut se passer de Dieu, encore moins qu’un homme libre ! Et alors nous, les hommes souterrains, nous ferons monter des entrailles de la terre un hymne tragique au Dieu de la joie ! Vive Dieu et sa joie divine ! Je l’aime ! »

Aujourd’hui voyez comment vient les pauvres chinois, indiens, américains, néo-européens : au sein d’autoroutes, de banlieues innommables, de puits de pollution et de laideur. Voyez mon roman les territoires protocolaires…

Restons sur Milton.

Prenez la fin du premier livre de Paradis perdu. On y trouve (je cite en anglais, c’est plus marquant, si j’ose dire) ces vers ou ces extraits de vers, tous terrifiants (je ne prétends pas les expliquer, je dis qu’ils décrivent notre situation depuis 200 ans) car annonçant NOTRE SITUATION GEOPOLITIQUE (Moyen-Orient…).

Milton évoque les fabriques, les consultations, les halls, les combustibles, l’asphalte, l’azote, Israël, Gaza, le Liban, l’architecte…

The Pilot of some small night-founder’d Skiff,

Deeming some Island, oft, as Sea-men tell,

Of subterranean wind transports a Hill

Torn from PELORUS, or the shatter’d side

Of thundring AETNA, whose combustible

And fewel’d entrals thence conceiving Fire,

Sublim’d with Mineral fury,

First MOLOCH, horrid King besmear’d with blood

Of human sacrifice, and parents tears,

Though for the noyse of Drums and Timbrels loud

Their childrens cries unheard

THAMMUZ came next behind,

Whose annual wound in LEBANON allur’d

The SYRIAN Damsels to lament his fate

In amorous dittyes all a Summers day,

yet had his Temple high

Rear’d in AZOTUS, dreaded through the Coast

Of PALESTINE, in GATH and ASCALON,

And ACCARON and GAZA’s frontier bounds.

Then strait commands that at the warlike sound

Of Trumpets loud and Clarions be upreard

His mighty Standard;

Seraphic arms and Trophies: all the while

Sonorous metal blowing Martial sounds:

Shorn of his Beams, or from behind the Moon

In dim Eclips disastrous twilight sheds

On half the Nations, and with fear of change

Perplexes Monarchs.

That in his womb was hid metallic Ore,

The work of Sulphur. Thither wing’d with speed

A numerous Brigad hasten’d. As when bands

Of Pioners with Spade and Pickaxe arm’d

By strange conveyance fill’d each hollow nook,

As in an Organ from one blast of wind

To many a row of Pipes the sound-board breaths.

Anon out of the earth a Fabrick huge

Rose like an Exhalation, with the sound

Of Dulcet Symphonies and voices sweet,

With Naphtha and ASPHALTUS yielded light

As from a sky. The hasty multitude

Admiring enter’d, and the work some praise

And some the Architect

To have built in Heav’n high Towers; nor did he scape

By all his Engins, but was headlong sent

With his industrious crew to build in hell.

And Trumpets sound throughout the Host proclaim

A solemn Councel forthwith to be held

At PANDAEMONIUM, the high Capital

Of Satan and his Peer

The suburb of thir Straw-built Citadel,

New rub’d with Baume, expatiate and confer

Their State affairs.

Thus incorporeal Spirits to smallest forms

Reduc’d thir shapes immense, and were at large,

Though without number still amidst the Hall

Of that infernal Court.

In close recess and secret conclave sat

A thousand Demy-Gods on golden seat’s,

Frequent and full. After short silence then

And summons read, the great consult began