Maracot Deep et la dystopie ici

Maracot Deep et le nouvel ordre mondial (par sir Arthur Conan Doyle)

Poursuite de la dystopie.

Je viens de voir une splendide petite caissi￨re blonde aux bleus dans un Carrefour local ; et puis j’allume la t￩l￩ (qu’aussit￴t j’￩teins je vous rassure).

Tout cela c’est du Conan Doyle.

C’est un de ses romans d’aventure contre-initiatique les moins lus ; on arrive chez nous avec cent ans d’avance :

With each gang of men there was one who appeared to be in authority, and it interested us to see that the leaders and the workers were clearly of a different race. The latter were tall men, fair, with blue eyes and powerful bodies. The others were, as already described, dark and almost negroid, with squat, broad frames. We could not inquire into the mystery at that moment, but the impression was left upon my mind that the one race represented the hereditary slaves of the other, and Maracot was of the opinion that they may have been the descendants of those Greek prisoners whose goddess we had seen in the Temple.