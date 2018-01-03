Film Network et fin des nations et de tout sauf du fric : la leçon du capitaliste trilatéraliste affairé au présentateur télé

La leçon du capitaliste au présentateur télé

Un de mes textes préférés et les plus lus en anglais, publié sur pravadareport.com il y a quelques années. Film network; scénario Chayefski, realisation Lumet. Génie juif en pleine forme :

You have meddled with the primal forces of nature, Mr. Beale, and I won’t have it, is that clear?!

Putin too has defied the primal forces of nature that is of democratic business. Yet our orator keeps talking with an inspiring mood and a will of power and intimidation:

You are an old man who thinks in terms of nations and peoples. There are no nations! There are no peoples! There are no Russians. There are no Arabs! There are no third worlds! There is no West!

There is nothing but money. The world is a cipher (the name of the traitor in Matrix!)

Capitalism has exterminated nations, religions, cultures, races, past, present, future and so on. The earth is just a global commercial centre. And the light of the creation is doomed by the dark side of the West: the showdown of greenbacks.

There is only one holistic system of systems, one vast and immane, interwoven, interacting, multi-variate, multi-national dominion of dollars! Petrodollars, electro-dollars, multi-dollars, Reich marks, rubles, pounds and shekels!

The good is that this text is almost humoristic like a stupid speech made by Obama, Draghi or Cameron on Iran, Syria, global growth and global democracy. Our orator mixes the metaphors:

It is the international system of currency that determines the totality of life on this planet! That is the natural order of things today! That is the atomic, subatomic and galactic structure of things today! And you have meddled with the primal forces of nature, and you will atone.

Finally he tells the truth. There is no America. There is no democracy. Finally the fat speechmaker tells the truth. Just believe the stock exchange and the Illuminati messages of global entertainment media. Be eyes wide shut and (would say infamous agitator Mrs Nuland) f*** the rest!

You get up on your little twenty- one inch screen, and howl about America and democracy. There is no America. There is no democracy. There is only IBM and ITT and A T and T and Dupont, Dow, Union Carbide and Exxon. Those are the nations of the world today. The world is a college of corporations, inexorably determined by the immutable by-laws of business. The world is a business, Mr. Beale!