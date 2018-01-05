John Milton et le lexique de la Révolution industrielle (et de la mondialisation)
Dans son texte sur Jeanne d’Arc, extrait de son Histoire, Michelet disait que la poésie anglaise est satanique et il a bien raison.
« De Shakespeare à Milton, de Milton à Byron, leur belle et sombre littérature est sceptique, judaïque, satanique, pour résumer, anti-chrétienne. Les Indiens de l’Amérique, qui ont souvent tant de pénétration et d’originalité, disaient à leur manière : « Le Christ, c’était un Français que les Anglais crucifièrent à Londres ; Ponce-Pilate était un officier au service de la Grande-Bretagne. »
Ce poème – celui de Milton, le plus connu de la littérature anglaise – n’est pas très beau (il est plus séduisant dans la traduction oubliée de Chateaubriand), mais il est prodigieux. On y trouve tout le lexique de la révolution industrielle. Elle permit à l’enfer de monter sur terre où il s’est manifesté matériellement à partir de 1780 ; comme le constatent les frères Karamazov, et comme je le recense dans mon roman Les maîtres carrés (téléchargez-le sur France-courtoise.info). Dostoïevski, qui défie ici le mauvais génie anglo-saxon (frères, p.847, ebooksgratuits.com) :
Comment vivrai-je sous terre sans Dieu ? Il ment, Rakitine ; si l’on chasse Dieu de la terre, nous le rencontrerons sous terre ! Un forçat ne peut se passer de Dieu, encore moins qu’un homme libre ! Et alors nous, les hommes souterrains, nous ferons monter des entrailles de la terre un hymne tragique au Dieu de la joie ! Vive Dieu et sa joie divine ! Je l’aime ! »
Aujourd’hui voyez comment vient les pauvres chinois, indiens, américains, néo-européens : au sein d’autoroutes, de banlieues innommables, de puits de pollution et de laideur. Voyez mon roman les territoires protocolaires…
Restons sur Milton.
Prenez la fin du premier livre de Paradis perdu. On y trouve (je cite en anglais, c’est plus marquant, si j’ose dire) ces vers ou ces extraits de vers, tous terrifiants (je ne prétends pas les expliquer, je dis qu’ils décrivent notre situation depuis 200 ans) car annonçant NOTRE SITUATION GEOPOLITIQUE (Moyen-Orient…).
Milton évoque les fabriques, les consultations, les halls, les combustibles, l’asphalte, l’azote, Israël, Gaza, le Liban, l’architecte…
The Pilot of some small night-founder’d Skiff,
Deeming some Island, oft, as Sea-men tell,
Of subterranean wind transports a Hill
Torn from PELORUS, or the shatter’d side
Of thundring AETNA, whose combustible
And fewel’d entrals thence conceiving Fire,
Sublim’d with Mineral fury,
First MOLOCH, horrid King besmear’d with blood
Of human sacrifice, and parents tears,
Though for the noyse of Drums and Timbrels loud
Their childrens cries unheard
THAMMUZ came next behind,
Whose annual wound in LEBANON allur’d
The SYRIAN Damsels to lament his fate
In amorous dittyes all a Summers day,
yet had his Temple high
Rear’d in AZOTUS, dreaded through the Coast
Of PALESTINE, in GATH and ASCALON,
And ACCARON and GAZA’s frontier bounds.
Then strait commands that at the warlike sound
Of Trumpets loud and Clarions be upreard
His mighty Standard;
Seraphic arms and Trophies: all the while
Sonorous metal blowing Martial sounds:
Shorn of his Beams, or from behind the Moon
In dim Eclips disastrous twilight sheds
On half the Nations, and with fear of change
Perplexes Monarchs.
That in his womb was hid metallic Ore,
The work of Sulphur. Thither wing’d with speed
A numerous Brigad hasten’d. As when bands
Of Pioners with Spade and Pickaxe arm’d
By strange conveyance fill’d each hollow nook,
As in an Organ from one blast of wind
To many a row of Pipes the sound-board breaths.
Anon out of the earth a Fabrick huge
Rose like an Exhalation, with the sound
Of Dulcet Symphonies and voices sweet,
With Naphtha and ASPHALTUS yielded light
As from a sky. The hasty multitude
Admiring enter’d, and the work some praise
And some the Architect
To have built in Heav’n high Towers; nor did he scape
By all his Engins, but was headlong sent
With his industrious crew to build in hell.
And Trumpets sound throughout the Host proclaim
A solemn Councel forthwith to be held
At PANDAEMONIUM, the high Capital
Of Satan and his Peer
The suburb of thir Straw-built Citadel,
New rub’d with Baume, expatiate and confer
Their State affairs.
Thus incorporeal Spirits to smallest forms
Reduc’d thir shapes immense, and were at large,
Though without number still amidst the Hall
Of that infernal Court.
In close recess and secret conclave sat
A thousand Demy-Gods on golden seat’s,
Frequent and full. After short silence then
And summons read, the great consult began