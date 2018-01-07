La leçon du capitaliste au présentateur télé

Un article en anglais (écrit par lui !) de Nicolas Bonnal dans Pravdareport.com

Un de mes textes préférés et les plus lus en anglais, publié sur pravdareport.com il y a quelques années. Film network; scénario de Paddy Chayefski, réalisation de Sidney Lumet. C’est le génie juif en pleine forme, quand il essaie (cf. Matrix et les frères Washowski)) d’expliquer au goy dans quelle réalité il vit. Mais 99% des goys s’en foutent, et préfèrent consommer…

Après lui avoir présenté le « Walhalla », boardroom de sa multinationale, le capitaliste (splendide Ned Beatty) va mettre les pendules à l’heure. Le pognon dirige !

You have meddled with the primal forces of nature, Mr. Beale, and I won’t have it, is that clear?!

Russia too has defied the primal forces of nature that is of democratic business. Yet our orator keeps talking with an inspiring mood and a will of power and intimidation:

You are an old man who thinks in terms of nations and peoples. There are no nations! There are no peoples! There are no Russians. There are no Arabs! There are no third worlds! There is no West!

There is nothing but money. The world is a cipher (the name of the traitor in Matrix!)

Capitalism has exterminated nations, religions, cultures, races, past, present, future and so on. The earth is just a global commercial centre. And the light of the creation is doomed by the dark side of the West: the showdown of greenbacks.

There is only one holistic system of systems, one vast and immane, interwoven, interacting, multi-variate, multi-national dominion of dollars! Petrodollars, electro-dollars, multi-dollars, Reich marks, rubles, pounds and shekels!

The good is that this text is almost humoristic like a stupid speech made by Obama, Draghi or Cameron on Iran, Syria, global growth and global democracy. Our orator mixes the metaphors:

It is the international system of currency that determines the totality of life on this planet! That is the natural order of things today! That is the atomic, subatomic and galactic structure of things today! And you have meddled with the primal forces of nature, and you will atone.