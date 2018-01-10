Cipolla et les cinq lois fondamentales de la stupidité

These are Cipolla’s five fundamental laws of stupidity:

Always and inevitably everyone underestimates the number of stupid individuals in circulation. The probability that a certain person (will) be stupid is independent of any other characteristic of that person. A stupid person is a person who causes losses to another person or to a group of persons while himself deriving no gain and even possibly incurring losses. Non-stupid people always underestimate the damaging power of stupid individuals. In particular non-stupid people constantly forget that at all times and places and under any circumstances to deal and/or associate with stupid people always turns out to be a costly mistake. A stupid person is the most dangerous type of person.

Je rajouterai une sixième loi hélas : tel est stupide qui croit que ce sont les autres qui le sont (La Fontaine…)…