On est les rich dumb girls et on aime bien Nicolas Bonnal parce que c’est un obsédé textuel et qu’il ne croit pas au changement climaxique !

noun
1.

the highest or most intense point in the development or resolution ofsomething; culmination:

His career reached its climax when he was elected president.
2.

(in a dramatic or literary work) a decisive moment that is ofmaximum intensity or is a major turning point in a plot.
3.

Rhetoric.

  1. a figure consisting of a series of related ideas so arranged thateach surpasses the preceding in force or intensity.
  2. the last term or member of this figure.
4.

an orgasm.
5.

Ecology. the stable and self-perpetuating end stage in the ecologicalsuccession or evolution of a plant and animal community.
Publicités

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion / Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion / Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s