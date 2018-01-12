On est les rich dumb girls et on aime bien Nicolas Bonnal parce que c’est un obsédé textuel et qu’il ne croit pas au changement climaxique !

1.
the highest or most intense point in the development or resolution ofsomething; culmination:
His career reached its climax when he was elected president.
2.
(in a dramatic or literary work) a decisive moment that is ofmaximum intensity or is a major turning point in a plot.
3.
Rhetoric.
- a figure consisting of a series of related ideas so arranged thateach surpasses the preceding in force or intensity.
- the last term or member of this figure.
4.
an orgasm.
5.
Ecology. the stable and self-perpetuating end stage in the ecologicalsuccession or evolution of a plant and animal community.
