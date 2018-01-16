Le film peut être compris comme une critique en règle du capitalisme comme système d’exploitation d’une masse croissante de pauvres et d’opprimés (ici de l’humanité) par une petite oligarchie (les extraterrestres). Cette domination est rendue possible par la collaboration de quelques humains qui y trouvent un avantage matériel (revenus, promotions, pouvoir). On peut aussi y lire une critique des médias, lobotomisant presque littéralement le peuple et l’asservissant par un véritable lavage de cerveau à travers les publicités poussant à un consumérisme permanent, et répétant incessamment des injonctions à « obéir aux autorités », « consommer », « se marier et procréer », « abandonner toute imagination », etc.

The more political elements of the film are derived from Carpenter’s growing distaste with the ever-increasing commercialization of 1980s popular culture and politics, particularly the influence of Reaganomics, the economic policies promoted by U.S. President Ronald Reagan.[3] He remarked, « I began watching TV again. I quickly realized that everything we see is designed to sell us something… It’s all about wanting us to buy something. The only thing they want to do is take our money. » To this end, Carpenter thought of sunglasses as being the tool to seeing the truth, which « is seen in black and white. It’s as if the aliens have colorized us. That means, of course, that Ted Turner is really a monster from outer space. » (Turner had received some bad press in the 1980s for colorizing classic black-and-white movies.) The director commented on the alien threat in an interview: « They want to own all our businesses. A Universal executive asked me, ‘Where’s the threat in that? We all sell out every day.’ I ended up using that line in the film. » The aliens were deliberately made to look like ghouls, according to Carpenter, who said, « The creatures are corrupting us, so they, themselves, are corruptions of human beings. »[2]