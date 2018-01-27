La parole du capitalisme en action !!!

JENSEN

You have meddled with the primal

forces of nature, Mr. Beale, and I

won’t have it, is that clear?! You

think you have merely stopped a

business deal — that is not the

case! The Arabs have taken billions

of dollars out of this country, and

now they must put it back. It is

ebb and flow, tidal gravity, it is

ecological balance! You are an old

man who thinks in terms of nations

and peoples. There are no nations!

There are no peoples! There are no

Russians. There are no Arabs!

There are no third worlds! There is

no West! There is only one holistic

system of systems, one vast and

immane, interwoven, interacting,

multi-variate, multi-national

dominion of dollars! petro-dollars,

electro-dollars, multi-dollars!,

Reichmarks, rubles, rin, pounds and

shekels! It is the international

system of currency that determines

the totality of life on this planet!

That is the natural order of things

today! That is the atomic,

subatomic and galactic structure of

things today! And you have meddled

with the primal forces of nature,

and you will atone! Am I getting

through to you, Mr. Beale?

(pause)

You get up on your little twenty-

one inch screen, and howl about

America and democracy. There is no

America. There is no democracy.

There is only IBM and ITT and A T

and T and Dupont, Dow, Union Carbide

and Exxon. Those are the nations of

the world today. What do you think

the Russians talk about in their

councils of state — Karl Marx?

They pull out their linear

programming charts, statistical

decision theories and minimax

solutions and compute the price-cost

probabilities of their transactions

and investments just like we do. We

no longer live in a world of nations

and ideologies, Mr. Beale. The

world is a college of corporations,

inexorably deter- mined by the

immutable by-laws of business. The

world is a business, Mr. Beale! It

has been since man crawled out of

the slime, and our children, Mr.

Beale, will live to see that perfect

world in which there is no war and

famine, oppression and brutality —

one vast and ecumenical holding

company, for whom all men will work

to serve a common profit, in which

all men will hold a share of stock,

all necessities provided, all

anxieties tranquilized, all boredom

amused. And I have chosen you to

preach this evangel, Mr. Beale.