Paranoïa hollywoodienne : quand « les Arabes » rachètent les pauvres Etats-Unis (film Network, 1976)
HOWARD (ON TV)
— We know the Arabs control more
than sixteen billion dollars in this
country! They own a chunk of Fifth
Avenue, twenty downtown pieces of
Boston, a part of the port of New
Orleans, an industrial park in Salt
Lake city. They own big hunks of
the Atlanta Hilton, the Arizona Land
and cattle Company, the Security
National Bank in California, the
Bank of the Commonwealth in Detroit!
They control ARAMCO, so that puts
them into Exxon, Texaco and Mobil
oil! They’re all over – New Jersey,
Louisville, St.Louis, Missouri! And
that’s only what we know about!
There’s a hell of a lot more we
don’t know about because all those
Arab petro-dollars are washed
through Switzerland and Canada and
the biggest banks in this country!
HACKETT peers over the shoulder of a WAITER to watch the
television show —
HOWARD (ON TV)
For example, what we don’t know
about is this C.C.A. deal and all the
other C.C.A. deals!
(HACKETT winces)
Right now, the Arabs have screwed us
out of enough American dollars to
come back and, with our own money,
buy General Motors, IBM, ITT, A T
and T, Dupont, U.S. Steel, and
twenty other top American companies.
Hell, they already own half of England.
- INT. A VIDEOTAPE ROOM – UBS BUILDING – LOS ANGELES
HACKETT, NELSON CHANEY and WALTER AMUNDSEN, all
tuxedoed, and DIANA, evening-gowned, sit and stand
in the dark smallish room, cluttered with electronic
equipment, watching a replay of the Howard Beale show
on the big screen. TWO TECHNICIANS fiddle with their
equipment —
HOWARD’ (ON SCREEN)
Now, listen to me, goddammit! The
Arabs are simply buying us! They’re
buying all our land, our whole
economy, the press, the factories,
financial institutions, the
government! They’re going to own
us! A handful of agas, shahs and
emirs who despise this country and
everything it stands for —
democracy, freedom, the right for me
to get up on television and tell you
about it — a couple of dozen
medieval fanatics are going to own
where you work, where you live, what
you read, what you see, your cars,
your bowling alleys, your mortgages,
your schools, your churches, your
libraries, your kids, your whole
life! –
Nota : le dingo parle de 16 milliards de dollars, Michael Moore parlera lui de 700 milliards. On n’arrête pas le rachat-progrès !