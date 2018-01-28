Paranoïa hollywoodienne : quand « les Arabes » rachètent les pauvres Etats-Unis (film Network, 1976)

HOWARD (ON TV)

— We know the Arabs control more

than sixteen billion dollars in this

country! They own a chunk of Fifth

Avenue, twenty downtown pieces of

Boston, a part of the port of New

Orleans, an industrial park in Salt

Lake city. They own big hunks of

the Atlanta Hilton, the Arizona Land

and cattle Company, the Security

National Bank in California, the

Bank of the Commonwealth in Detroit!

They control ARAMCO, so that puts

them into Exxon, Texaco and Mobil

oil! They’re all over – New Jersey,

Louisville, St.Louis, Missouri! And

that’s only what we know about!

There’s a hell of a lot more we

don’t know about because all those

Arab petro-dollars are washed

through Switzerland and Canada and

the biggest banks in this country!

HACKETT peers over the shoulder of a WAITER to watch the

television show —

HOWARD (ON TV)

For example, what we don’t know

about is this C.C.A. deal and all the

other C.C.A. deals!

(HACKETT winces)

Right now, the Arabs have screwed us

out of enough American dollars to

come back and, with our own money,

buy General Motors, IBM, ITT, A T

and T, Dupont, U.S. Steel, and

twenty other top American companies.

Hell, they already own half of England.

INT. A VIDEOTAPE ROOM – UBS BUILDING – LOS ANGELES

HACKETT, NELSON CHANEY and WALTER AMUNDSEN, all

tuxedoed, and DIANA, evening-gowned, sit and stand

in the dark smallish room, cluttered with electronic

equipment, watching a replay of the Howard Beale show

on the big screen. TWO TECHNICIANS fiddle with their

equipment —

HOWARD’ (ON SCREEN)

Now, listen to me, goddammit! The

Arabs are simply buying us! They’re

buying all our land, our whole

economy, the press, the factories,

financial institutions, the

government! They’re going to own

us! A handful of agas, shahs and

emirs who despise this country and

everything it stands for —

democracy, freedom, the right for me

to get up on television and tell you

about it — a couple of dozen

medieval fanatics are going to own

where you work, where you live, what

you read, what you see, your cars,

your bowling alleys, your mortgages,

your schools, your churches, your

libraries, your kids, your whole

life! –

Nota : le dingo parle de 16 milliards de dollars, Michael Moore parlera lui de 700 milliards. On n’arrête pas le rachat-progrès !