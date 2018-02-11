John Hall, critique américain, confirme Nicolas Bonnal : comment le bon élève Hitchcock plagie le génial et trop turbulent Orson Welles… Qui usera d’Anthony Perkins dans le Procès !

Inutile de le dire, je ne critique pas Hitchcock une seconde… Psychose est le film le plus easy-watching de l’histoire ; et Kubrick a chipé Singing in the rain à Cary Grant, qui le chante dans sa salle de bains (La mort aux trousses). Il a aussi chipé l’acteur et le sujet (le hold-up raté) à John Huston (Quand la ville dort ; Sterling Hayden) pour réaliser son Ultime razzia, titre traîtreusement mal traduit (The Killing en anglais). J’ai fait la somme de tous les emprunts de Kubrick (« un copieur », a écrit durement Louis Skorecki dans Libération) dans mon livres sur l’admirable plagiaire.

Quelques extraits du texte très complet de John :

Hitchcock has always been considered a director sui generis. John W. Hall looks at Psycho and Touch of Evil to show that even Hitch couldn’t resist the charms — and stylistic strategies — of Orson Welles.

For starters, think of how both filmmakers use low-budget aesthetics, the similar use of Janet Leigh, and the squalid desolation of South-western motels run by nervous, sexually intimidated young men. It’s time Welles and his crew members on Touch of Evil receive proper credit for some of the praise of Psycho directed toward Hitchcock.

Though both were highly nonconformist and possessed enormous egos, Welles was painted as the “bad boy” of Hollywood, while Hitchcock became the Boy Scout, earning the studio’s respect and praise in spite of his obsession with murder.

By the late 1950s, Welles was a virtual outcast in Hollywood, with a reputation for being “difficult” and — unfairly — for going over budget on his films.

Not to say that Welles’ films aren’t as much fun as Hitchcock’s, or that Hitchcock’s are not as intellectually stimulating as Welles’, but watching a Welles film is like eating prime rib, rich and leaving you with an overstuffed feeling. Hitchcock is an easier swallow, a lean slice of cinematic roast beef (or a slice of cake, as he was fond of saying).

More apparent than any other Touch of Evil influence is the casting of Janet Leigh as Marion Crane. In Touch of Evil Leigh plays the sexy American wife of Mexican narcotics agent Vargas (Heston), alternately feisty and vulnerable. With shots of Leigh lying around dingy motel rooms in her lingerie and her ample bust accentuated by Welles’ low angles, it’s not hard to see why Hitchcock thought of her as the beautiful but frustrated Marion.

As the “night man” in Touch of Evil, a young Dennis Weaver, clad in unfashionable clothes with his shirt buttoned to the top, suggests a slightly retarded Norman Bates. Goofy, nervous, easily frightened, and decidedly uncomfortable around a sexy woman like Leigh, Weaver blinks, stutters, leers, and laughs crazily in his encounters with her.

Perkins, whose career was made by this performance, may also be an example of the reverse equation, Hitchcock influencing Welles: Perkins became the star of Welles’ next film The Trial, released in 1963.

But the motels create an especially powerful atmosphere of dread and alienation in these two films, perhaps because they seem to exist in a dreamscape, disconnected from the rest of the “normal” world. The use of the sordid motel as an instrument of psychological torture and an emblem of decay in Touch of Evil may have inspired Robert Bloch, who wrote the novel that Psycho is based on, to use a motel to capture an American environment suitable as a breeding ground for psychosis and random violence.

Robert Clatworthy, a highly regarded art director at Universal, performed in that capacity for both films.

Another crew member of Welles’, camera operator John Russell, became Hitchcock’s director of photography for Psycho, which may also account for some of the visual similarities, such as the use of natural lighting in the daylight scenes.

The famous moment of terror when Marion’s sister Lila (Vera Miles) turns around the rocker to discover that “Mother” is a skeleton may have a precedent of sorts in Touch of Evil. In that film, when Janet Leigh awakes from her drug-induced sleep and discovers Uncle Joe Grandi hanging over the bed, dead from strangulation by Captain Quinlan, her moment of terror is conveyed in a shock cut.