Le génie américain face au viol automobile du monde

Les américains l’ont dit eux-mêmes…

Orson Welles adapte, il est fidèle au texte, qui vaut bien Debord, Mumford ou Boorstin.

La splendeur des Ambersons par Booth Tarkington (Gutenberg.org).

“Well, well!” the Major laughed. “You have enough faith in miracles, Eugene—granting that trolleys and bicycles and automobiles are miracles. So you think they’re to change the face of the land, do you?”

“They’re already doing it, Major; and it can’t be stopped. Automobiles—”

At this point he was interrupted. George was the interrupter. He had said nothing since entering the dining room, but now he spoke in a loud and peremptory voice, using the tone of one in authority who checks idle prattle and settles a matter forever.

“Automobiles are a useless nuisance,” he said.

“I said all automobiles were a nuisance,” George answered, repeating not only the words but the tone in which he had uttered them. And he added, “They’ll never amount to anything but a nuisance. They had no business to be invented.”

Again there was a silence, while the Major stared at his grandson, aghast. But Eugene began to laugh cheerfully.

“I’m not sure he’s wrong about automobiles,” he said. “With all their speed forward they may be a step backward in civilization—that is, in spiritual civilization. It may be that they will not add to the beauty of the world, nor to the life of men’s souls. I am not sure. But automobiles have come, and they bring a greater change in our life than most of us suspect. They are here, and almost all outward things are going to be different because of what they bring. They are going to alter war, and they are going to alter peace. I think men’s minds are going to be changed in subtle ways because of automobiles; just how, though, I could hardly guess. But you can’t have the immense outward changes that they will cause without some inward ones, and it may be that George is right, and that the spiritual alteration will be bad for us. Perhaps, ten or twenty years from now, if we can see the inward change in men by that time, I shouldn’t be able to defend the gasoline engine, but would have to agree with him that automobiles ‘had no business to be invented.’” He laughed good-naturedly, and looking at his watch, apologized for having an engagement which made his departure necessary when he would so much prefer to linger. Then he shook hands with the Major, and bade Isabel,

Je rappelle Guy Debord :

« Le moment présent est déjà celui de l’autodestruction du milieu urbain. L’éclatement des villes sur les campagnes recouvertes de « masses informes de résidus urbains » (Lewis Mumford) est, d’une façon immédiate, présidé par les impératifs de la consommation. La dictature de l’automobile, produit-pilote de la première phase de l’abondance marchande, s’est inscrite dans le terrain avec la domination de l’autoroute, qui disloque les centres anciens et commande une dispersion toujours plus poussée. En même temps, les moments de réorganisation inachevée du tissu urbain se polarisent passagèrement autour des « usines de distribution » que sont les supermarkets géants édifiés en terrain nu, sur un socle de parking ; et ces temples de la consommation précipitée sont eux-mêmes en fuite dans le mouvement centrifuge, qui les repousse à mesure qu’ils deviennent à leur tour des centres secondaires surchargés, parce qu’ils ont amené une recomposition partielle de l’agglomération. Mais l’organisation technique de la consommation n’est qu’au premier plan de la dissolution générale qui a conduit ainsi la ville à se consommer elle-même (La société du spectacle, §174). »

Debord pensa justement que l’automobile comme la télé ont aidé le pouvoir totalement ; et le web ?