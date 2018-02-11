Orson Welles et le grand remplacement démographique (par des européens !) en Amérique du Nord (vers 1880-1920)

Magnificent Ambersons : Orson Welles et les transformations raciales et industrielles en Amérique

Welles cite ce livre dans son film admirable, pas tout évidemment. Il évite de citer les pages où l’on en veut au progrès (c’est le sujet de ce film et surtout de ce livre guénonien).

Nicolas Bonnal est là pour compenser. Et il vous apprend que le bon White Anglo Protestant Booth Tarkington est aussi dur pour les progrès industriels et les nouveaux migrants que mettons Lovecraft (lisez en ligne pour rire sa nouvelle The Street), Edgar Poe (Monos et Una, Colloque avec une momie), Madison Grant (the passing of a great race), Lothrop Stoddard, sans oublier Scott Fitzgerald. Pour ces sujets voyez son livre sur Trump…

Le jour où nos commentateurs officiels auront un peu de culture, on saura vers quels affreux naufrages on appareille…

Extraits de la splendeur des Ambersons

But the great change was in the citizenry itself. What was left of the patriotic old-stock generation that had fought the Civil War, and subsequently controlled politics, had become venerable and was little heeded. The descendants of the pioneers and early settlers were merging into the new crowd, becoming part of it, little to be distinguished from it. What happened to Boston and to Broadway happened in degree to the Midland city; the old stock became less and less typical, and of the grown people who called the place home, less than a third had been born in it. There was a German quarter; there was a Jewish quarter; there was a negro quarter—square miles of it—called “Bucktown”; there were many Irish neighbourhoods; and there were large settlements of Italians, and of Hungarians, and of Rumanians, and of Serbians and other Balkan peoples. But not the emigrants, themselves, were the almost dominant type on the streets downtown. That type was the emigrant’s prosperous offspring: descendant of the emigrations of the Seventies and Eighties and Nineties, those great folk-journeyings in search not so directly of freedom and democracy as of more money for the same labour. A new Midlander—in fact, a new American—was beginning dimly to emerge (…).

“Prosperity” meant good credit at the bank, black lungs, and housewives’ Purgatory. The women fought the dirt all they could; but if they let the air into their houses they let in the dirt. It shortened their lives, and kept them from the happiness of ever seeing anything white. And thus, as the city grew, the time came when Lucy, after a hard struggle, had to give up her blue-and-white curtains and her white walls. Indoors, she put everything into dull gray and brown, and outside had the little house painted the dark green nearest to black. Then she knew, of course, that everything was as dirty as ever, but was a little less distressed because it no longer looked so dirty as it was.”

Et comme on citait HP Lovecraft, qui ne se gêne pas pour dire plus crûment ce qu’il pense, le génie des fans de l’horreur qui ne l’ont pas lu, comme le reste :

« Swarthy and sinister were most of the strangers, yet among them one might find a few faces like those who fashioned The Street and moulded its spirit. Like and yet unlike, for there was in the eyes of all a weird, unhealthy glitter as of greed, ambition, vindictiveness, or misguided zeal. Unrest and treason were abroad amongst an evil few who plotted to strike the Western Land its death-blow that they might mount to power over its ruins; even as assassins had mounted in that unhappy, frozen land from whence most of them had come.”

Sources

Howard Philip Lovecraft – The Street, complete works

Booth Tarkington – Magnificent Ambersons