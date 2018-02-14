Découvrez et célébrez la tordante comédie macho de mauvais goût : The Ugly Truth (écrite par des féministes bien sûr et réalisée par un gay !)

Billions and billions wasted

on psychobabble bullshit.

Now, listen up, ladies, because

I’m only gonna say this once…

…and it is just three little words:

Men are simple.

We cannot be trained.

All this, « men are from Venus » crap

is a waste of your time and money.

You wanna be a lonely hag,

then that’s fine…

…keep reading these stupid books.

But you want a relationship,

then here’s how you get one:

It’s called a Stairmaster.

Get on it, and get skinny…

…and get some trashy lingerie

while you’re at it…

…because at the end of the day,

all we’re interested in is looks.

And no one falls in love

with your personality at first sight.

We fall in love with your tits

and your ass…

…and we stick around because of

what you’re willing to do with them.

So you wanna win a man over,

you don’t need 10 steps…

…you need one,

and it’s called a blowjob.

Publicités