Billions and billions wasted
on psychobabble bullshit.
Now, listen up, ladies, because
I’m only gonna say this once…
…and it is just three little words:
Men are simple.
We cannot be trained.
All this, « men are from Venus » crap
is a waste of your time and money.
You wanna be a lonely hag,
then that’s fine…
…keep reading these stupid books.
But you want a relationship,
then here’s how you get one:
It’s called a Stairmaster.
Get on it, and get skinny…
…and get some trashy lingerie
while you’re at it…
…because at the end of the day,
all we’re interested in is looks.
And no one falls in love
with your personality at first sight.
We fall in love with your tits
and your ass…
…and we stick around because of
what you’re willing to do with them.
So you wanna win a man over,
you don’t need 10 steps…
…you need one,
and it’s called a blowjob.
Découvrez et célébrez la tordante comédie macho de mauvais goût : The Ugly Truth (écrite par des féministes bien sûr et réalisée par un gay !)
