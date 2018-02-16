The ugly truth : Gérard Butler et la rage imbécile-macho-misogyne en deux minutes…

Gerard BUTLER the second:

“Did I burst your little harlequin romance bubble”? Here excellent Professor Gerard Butler faces feminine romanticism in harsh words! Such a shame! A greatest moment of the American “bad taste” comedy for trashy little white males and for frustrated females! What a wild world!

We fall in love with your tits and your ass…and we stick around because of what you’re willing to do with them. So you wanna win a man over, you don’t need 10 steps…you need one, and it’s called a blowjob. And don’t forget to… Okay? Now, let’s take the first caller.

How dare you burn those books? They’ve helped my personal life more than I can say.

What’s your boyfriend’s name, princess?

Well, I’m not seeing anyone right now.

My point exactly, Shrek. Next caller. You’re on the air.

So you’re saying that men are incapable of love?

Oh, did I burst your little harlequin romance bubble? What? Come on.

The only thing you burst is your credibility. Men are completely capable of experiencing love.

Okay, I’ll bite. Go on. Who’s the guy?

What?

– The guy. Mr. Wonderful. The one who’s so capable of love. Who is he? What’s he like?

– He’s smart, he’s handsome but he doesn’t know it. He’s successful, but in a job that means something. He loves red wine, picnics, classical music.

– This is a guy in America, right? I mean, you’re not calling from Europe or something? He loves dogs but he’s more of a cat person.

He never gets up before you on a Sunday morning.

Wait a second, I get it. You’re a lesbian.

– What?

– Well, you must be.

I mean, you just described the perfect woman.

Why are you so threatened by these qualities? Is it perhaps because you don’t possess a single one of them…and that is the real reason why women aren’t interested in you?

Okay, I’ll give you 100 bucks of my own money…to go get this guy and bring him down here and let me meet him.

Well, he’s out there, somewhere.

Wait a second. You’re not even dating this guy?

No, I’m describing a type. I thought that’s what we were doing.

What? You don’t even know him? Whoa, okay, now I get the picture. Hold on. Oh, you’re a dog.

What?

Well, you must be.

Come on, you heard me. I mean, if you were…

If you were hot, you would be outside breaking some poor schmuck’s heart…instead of spending all your time fantasizing about Mr. Wonderful.”

The ugly truth, a script for all and for nobody. Columbia Pictures; written by Nicole Eastman, Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith…;directed by Robert Luketic. (2010)