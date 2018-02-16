The ugly truth : Gérard Butler et la rage imbécile-macho-misogyne en deux minutes…

Gerard BUTLER the second:
“Did I burst your little harlequin romance bubble”? Here excellent Professor Gerard Butler faces feminine romanticism in harsh words! Such a shame! A greatest moment of the American “bad taste” comedy for trashy little white males and for frustrated females! What a wild world!
- We fall in love with your tits and your ass…and we stick around because of what you’re willing to do with them. So you wanna win a man over, you don’t need 10 steps…you need one, and it’s called a blowjob. And don’t forget to… Okay? Now, let’s take the first caller.
- How dare you burn those books? They’ve helped my personal life more than I can say.
- What’s your boyfriend’s name, princess?
- Well, I’m not seeing anyone right now.
- My point exactly, Shrek. Next caller. You’re on the air.
- So you’re saying that men are incapable of love?
- Oh, did I burst your little harlequin romance bubble? What? Come on.
- The only thing you burst is your credibility. Men are completely capable of experiencing love.
- Okay, I’ll bite. Go on. Who’s the guy?
- What?
– The guy. Mr. Wonderful. The one who’s so capable of love. Who is he? What’s he like?
– He’s smart, he’s handsome but he doesn’t know it. He’s successful, but in a job that means something. He loves red wine, picnics, classical music.
– This is a guy in America, right? I mean, you’re not calling from Europe or something? He loves dogs but he’s more of a cat person.
He never gets up before you on a Sunday morning.
- Wait a second, I get it. You’re a lesbian.
- – What?
- – Well, you must be.
- I mean, you just described the perfect woman.
- Why are you so threatened by these qualities? Is it perhaps because you don’t possess a single one of them…and that is the real reason why women aren’t interested in you?
- Okay, I’ll give you 100 bucks of my own money…to go get this guy and bring him down here and let me meet him.
- Well, he’s out there, somewhere.
- Wait a second. You’re not even dating this guy?
- No, I’m describing a type. I thought that’s what we were doing.
- What? You don’t even know him? Whoa, okay, now I get the picture. Hold on. Oh, you’re a dog.
- What?
- Well, you must be.
- Come on, you heard me. I mean, if you were…
- If you were hot, you would be outside breaking some poor schmuck’s heart…instead of spending all your time fantasizing about Mr. Wonderful.”
