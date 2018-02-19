Ben Hecht et la tyrannie des gouvernements modernes

In my own time, governments have taken the place of people. They have also taken the place of God. Governments speak for people, dream for them, and determine, absurdly, their lives and deaths.

This new worship of government is one of the subjects in this book. It is a worship I lack. I have no reverence for the all-powerful bewildered face of Government. I see it as a lessening of the human being, and a final looting of his birth-right—the survival of his young. I see it as an ogre with despair in its eyes.

