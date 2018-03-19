Network : comment Hollywood annonça notre monde

Comment Network annonça l’ère du dollar global

Citons le classique hollywoodien Network de Sidney Lumet (1976), écrit par Paddy Chayefsky. On a un rebelle patriote, populiste (il finit assassiné), ici aussi on a un rebelle qui rencontre un succès magnifique avant de se résigner et de nous soumettre.

Il se résigne car on lui fait la morale, on lui a expliqué le système. Le système ce n’est ni les Etats ni les nations. Retournons la pub Axa, et disons que (comme dans Matrix) derrière les hommes il y a les chiffres et les data. Quand ces data deviennent des quantités négatives, pour citer la juste expression de Fromentin dans Dominique, il faut les liquider.

Jensen, le manitou qui reçoit le rebelle dans son Walhalla (son bureau) s’exprime comme un Führer du billet vert-de-gris :

JENSEN You have meddled with the primal forces of nature, Mr Beale, and I won’t have it, is that clear?! You think you have merely stopped a business deal — that is not the case!’

Et on en arrive aux saoudiens accusés quarante avant Trump ou trente avant Michael Moore (lui aussi un clown provo bien contrôlé) d’avoir racheté le pays suite à la crise (défense de rire) du pétrole en 1973 :

‘The Arabs have taken billions of dollars out of this country, and now they must put it back. It is ebb and flow, tidal gravity, it is ecological balance!’

Jensen aime aussi, comme tout capitaliste darwinien, citer la nature qu’il extermine sous toutes les contrées, et il en arrive au point-clé, comme nos chers Bilderbergs: il n’y a plus que du fric, les nations sont mortes.

‘You are an old man who thinks in terms of nations and peoples. There are no nations! There are no peoples! There are no Russians. There are no Arabs! There are no third worlds! There is no West!’

Voici qu’il y a un système holistique de dollars. On note la belle accumulation rabelaisienne de monnaies et de données pour expliquer au benêt qu’ils n’ont pas compris qu’ils sont déjà morts, ces américains ou ces français, mais recyclés sous forme de consommateurs citoyens-producteurs endettés :

« There is only one holistic system of systems, one vast and immane, interwoven, interacting, multi-variate, multi-national dominion of dollars! Petro-dollars, electro-dollars, multi-dollars! Reich marks, roubles, rin, pounds and shekels! It is the international system of currency that determines the totality of life on this planet! That is the natural order of things today! That is the atomic, subatomic and galactic structure of things today! And you have meddled with the primal forces of nature, and you will atone! Am I getting through to you, Mr. Beale?’

Et emporté par son chaleureux élan, Jensen nie ensuite nûment qu’il y ait une démocratie ou un pays.

‘You get up on your little twenty-one inch screen, and howl about America and democracy. There is no America. There is no democracy. There is only IBM and ITT and A T and T and Dupont, Dow, Union Carbide and Exxon. Those are the nations of the world.’

Les russes ne valent pas mieux ! D’ailleurs Orwell avait écrit dans 1984 :

» C’est une lutte entre combattants incapables de se détruire l’un l’autre, qui n’ont pas de raison matérielle de se battre et ne sont divisés par aucune différence idéologique. »

Jensen et les russes ?

« What do you think the Russians talk about in their councils of state — Karl Marx? They pull out their linear programming charts, statistical decision theories and minimax solutions and compute the price-cost probabilities of their transactions and investments just like we do. »

Jensen ajoute :

‘We no longer live in a world of nations and ideologies, Mr. Beale. The world is a college of corporations, inexorably deter- mined by the immutable by-laws of business. The world is a business, Mr. Beale!’

Après on présente le monde tranquillisé et bien nourri, bien obèse et vacciné, que Tocqueville et Nietzsche ont annoncé en vain.

‘It has been since man crawled out of the slime, and our children, Mr. Beale, will live to see that perfect world in which there is no war and famine, oppression and brutality – one vast and ecumenical holding company, for whom all men will work to serve a common profit, in which all men will hold a share of stock, all necessities provided, all anxieties tranquilized, all boredom amused. »

Le président chilien Allende avait cité Jefferson peu avant son 11/9 : les marchands n’ont pas de patrie.

