Thoreau et l’aube royale américaine

Le matin ramène les âges héroïques. Le léger bourdonnement du moustique en train d’accomplir son invisible et inconcevable tour… me causait tout autant d’émotion que l’eût pu faire nulle trompette qui jamais chanta la renommée. C’était le requiem d’Homère ; lui-même une Iliade et Odyssée dans l’air, chantant son ire à lui et ses courses errantes. Il y avait là quelque chose de cosmique ; un avis constant jusqu’à plus ample informé, de l’éternelle vigueur et fertilité du monde. Le matin, qui est le plus notable moment du jour, est l’heure du réveil. C’est alors qu’il est en nous le moins de somnolence ; et pendant une heure, au moins, se tient éveillée quelque partie de nous-mêmes, qui tout le reste du jour et de la nuit sommeille.

Morning brings back the heroic ages. I was as much affected by the faint burn of a mosquito making its invisible and unimaginable tour through my apartment at earliest dawn, when

I was sitting with door and windows open, as I could be by any trumpet that ever sang of fame. It was Homer’s requiem; itself an Iliad and Odyssey in the air, singing its own wrath and wanderings.

There was something cosmical about it; a standing advertisement, till forbidden, of the everlasting vigor and fertility of the world.