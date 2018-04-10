1570 : quand l’élite française d’alors, les Huguenots, partaient déjà en Amérique du Nord (par Edward Allsworth Ross, 1914)

Probably no stock ever came here so gifted and

prepotent as the French Huguenots. Though

only a few thousand all told, their descendants

furnished 589 of the fourteen thousand and more

Americans deemed worthy of a place in « Appletons’

Cyclopedia of American Biography. » In

1790 only one-half of one per cent, of our people

bore a French name ; yet this element contributed

4.2 per cent, of the eminent names in our history,

or eight times their due quota. Like the Puritans

and the Quakers, the Huguenots were of an

element that meets the test of fire and makes supreme

sacrifices for conscience’ sake. They had

the same affinity for ideals and the same tenacity

of character as the founders of New England,

but in their French blood they brought a sensibility,

a fervor, aad an artistic endowment all

their own.

It was likewise a sturdy stock, and in the early

days of the settlement it was no unusual thing

for parties to walk from New Eochelle to church

in lower New York, a distance of twenty-three

miles. As a rule they walked this distance

with bare feet, carrying their shoes in their

hands.

