Probably no stock ever came here so gifted and
prepotent as the French Huguenots. Though
only a few thousand all told, their descendants
furnished 589 of the fourteen thousand and more
Americans deemed worthy of a place in « Appletons’
Cyclopedia of American Biography. » In
1790 only one-half of one per cent, of our people
bore a French name ; yet this element contributed
4.2 per cent, of the eminent names in our history,
or eight times their due quota. Like the Puritans
and the Quakers, the Huguenots were of an
element that meets the test of fire and makes supreme
sacrifices for conscience’ sake. They had
the same affinity for ideals and the same tenacity
of character as the founders of New England,
but in their French blood they brought a sensibility,
a fervor, aad an artistic endowment all
their own.
It was likewise a sturdy stock, and in the early
days of the settlement it was no unusual thing
for parties to walk from New Eochelle to church
in lower New York, a distance of twenty-three
miles. As a rule they walked this distance
with bare feet, carrying their shoes in their
hands.
1570 : quand l’élite française d’alors, les Huguenots, partaient déjà en Amérique du Nord (par Edward Allsworth Ross, 1914)
