Quand Brzezinski démontre en citant Sutton que la révolution – et la force militaire – russe sont dues aux interventions et financements occidentaux…

« For impressive evidence of Western participation in the early phase of Soviet economic growth, see Antony C. Sutton’s Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development, which argues that « Soviet economic development for 1917-1930 was essentially dependent on Western technological aid », and that « at least 95 per cent of the industrial structure received this assistance ».

BETWEEN TWO AGES America’s Role in the Technetronic Era, Zbigniew Brzezinski. Imperial pacification, p.56.

Lire aussi MilesWMathis.com :

“In the process, it does appear that Russia became a remarkably resilient puppet state and bogeyman to justify the American military industrial complex—the best enemy money can buy, as Antony Sutton claimed. No less than Zbigniew Brzezinski—himself a CFR luminary and National Security Advisor to multiple Presidents—has confirmed the accuracy and validity of Antony Sutton’s revelations. In his book Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era (1970), Brzezinski wrote: “For impressive evidence of Western participation in the early phase of Soviet economic growth, see Antony C. Sutton’s Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development: 1917-1930, which argues that ‘Soviet economic development for 1917-1930 was essentially dependent on

Western technological aid’ (p.283), and that ‘at least 95 per cent of the industrial structure received this assistance.’ (p. 348)” (135). In other words, Russian military might would not exist without Wall Street financing and a steady stream of American engineers.”

Antony C. Sutton’s Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development: 1917-1930

Enfin, pour les moins sots, relire aussi mon ami Guido Preparata :

”Menaced in the distance by America, harassed by a hysterical France, listened to but profoundly deceived by the British hypocrite and her pet Soviet sphinx, Germany did go insane (p. 131).”

Conjuring Hitler How Britain and America Made the Third Reich, Pluto Press

Guido Giacomo Preparata