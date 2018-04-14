Comment Tom Clancy présente Poutine (Red October, 1984) :

Comment Tom Clancy présente Poutine (Red October) :

“Putin was the ship’s zampolit (political officer). Everything he did was to serve the Rodina (Motherland), a word that had mystical connotations to a Russian and, along with V. I. Lenin, was the Communist party’s substitute for a godhead… The perfect political officer, Putin was an easy man to fear.”

Sans oublier un complexe russe de supériorité :

« The Americans are good technicians, Comrade Captain, » Putin said, « but they are not giants. Their technology is not so awesome. Nasha lutcha, » he concluded. Ours is better. »

Passage intéressant (Obama a toujours reconnu la courtoisie de l’autre Poutine) :

“Putin poured tea as the captain checked his watch against the chronometer mounted on the bulkhead. Fifteen minutes until he could open the safe. Putin’s courtesy made him uneasy.

« Two more weeks of confinement, » the zampolit said, stirring his tea.

« The Americans do this for two months, Ivan. Of course, their submarines are far more comfortable. » Despite her huge bulk, the October’s crew accommodations would have shamed a gulag jailer.

La scène du meurtre :

“Ramius kicked Putin’s feet out from under him just as he was stepping away from the table. Putin fell backwards while Ramius sprang to his feet and grasped the political officer’s head in his strong fisherman’s hands. The captain drove his neck downward to the sharp, metal-edged corner of the wardroom table. It struck the point. In the same instant Ramius pushed down on the man’s chest. An unnecessary gesture—with the sickening crackle of bones Ivan Putin’s neck broke, his spine severed at the level of the second cervical vertebra, a perfect hangman’s fracture.

The political officer had no time to react. The nerves to his body below the neck were instantly cut off from the organs and muscles they controlled. Putin tried to shout, to say something, but his mouth flapped open and shut without a sound except for the exhalation of his last lungful of air. He tried to gulp air down like a landed fish, and this did not work. Then his eyes went up to Ramius, wide in shock—there was no pain, and no emotion but surprise. The captain laid him gently on the tile deck.

Ramius saw the face flash with recognition, then darken. He reached down to take Putin’s pulse. It was nearly two minutes before the heart stopped completely.”

Conclusion:

“Our beloved friend and comrade, Captain Ivan Yurievich Putin, died yesterday in a tragic accident.”

Après on retombe encore dans le comique troupier à la sauce soviétique ou antisystème (voyez Paul Craig Roberts) :

« Comrades! Our orders are to make the ultimate test of our new silent propulsion system. We are to head west, past the North Cape of America’s imperialist puppet state, Norway, then to turn southwest towards the Atlantic Ocean. We will pass all of the imperialist sonar nets, and we will not be detected!”

Ensuite, sans rire, Clancy ajoute :

“Ordinarily Putin would have officiated, reading some Pravda editorials, followed by selected quotations from the works of Lenin and a discussion of the lessons to be learned from the readings. It is very much like a church service.”

Après, un peu de conspiration :

« If Putin is alive—and I do not believe this, comrades—he would be part of the conspiracy, and Loginov would know not to do this. In a true emergency, therefore, his orders are to destroy the ship and make his escape. »

Etc.

Explication… Dans sa présentation du Yi King, Richard Wilhelm explique que l’on inventa tel ou tel geste, en application des hexagrammes du Yi King. On peut en conclure de même du cinéma et du conditionnement médiatique. C’est pourquoi j’y consacre maintenant la plupart de mes livres (voyez Hitchcock, Kubrick, Ridley Scott)…