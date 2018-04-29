O Fortuna velut Luna…

O Fortune,

like the moon

you are changeable,

ever waxing

ever waning;

hateful life

first oppresses

and then soothes

playing with mental clarity;

poverty

and power

it melts them like ice.

Fate – monstrous

and empty,

you whirling wheel,

you are malevolent,

well-being is vain

and always fades to nothing,

shadowed

and veiled

you plague me too;

now through the game

I bring my bare back

to your villainy.

Fate is against me

in health

and virtue,

driven on

and weighted down,

always enslaved.

So at this hour

without delay

pluck the vibrating strings;

since Fate

strikes down the strong,

everyone weep with me!