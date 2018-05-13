Dr Shamalow, le drôle de gendre de Poutine qui a coûté trois milliards au contribuable russe

On parle beaucoup de Jared Kushner, le gendre milliardaire et pratiquant de Donald Trump. Et comme on nous parle tout le temps d’une énième guerre mondiale entre les USA et la Russie, je me demande s’il ne faudrait pas laisser parler Dr Fol humour sur cette essentielle question : peut-on comparer le gendre de Poutine à celui du Donald ?

Dans un anglais de layette, laissons parler l’agence Reuters (après ce sera Forbes) :

“MOSCOW The son-in-law of Vladimir Putin stands to benefit from $1.75 billion in cheap finance from the Russian state, a Reuters examination of public documents shows. The money will help fund a petrochemical project at a company in which Kirill Shamalov, husband of Katerina Tikhonova, the Russian president’s younger daughter, has a significant interest.”

On est très contents d’apprendre ensuite la suite – que le gendre de Poutine est devenu un Crésus :

“Shamalov is a major shareholder in Sibur, Russia’s largest processor of petrochemicals. This month Sibur obtained $1.75 billion from Russia’s National Wealth Fund to help build a huge new plant in Tobolsk, Siberia.”

On apprend ensuite que si Paris ne s’est pas fait en jour, le jeune Cyrille si.

Il aura suffi qu’il se marie ! On lui aura donné deux milliards pour qu’il achète un truc de l’Etat qui valait deux milliards !

« After Shamalov married Putin’s daughter in 2013, he increased his stake in Sibur five-fold and the company invested more heavily in the ZapSib project. As Reuters detailed earlier this month, Shamalov acquired a 17 percent stake in Sibur in September 2014, making him the second largest shareholder in the company, with a total stake of 21.3 percent.”

Encore plus pressé que le fils Sarkozy, mais plus malin dans doute (car il a fait des affaires, pas de la politique), Shamalow poursuit son étincelante geste arthurienne : pour qu’il prenne le contrôle de Sibur, détaché de Gazprom à cet effet, on lui a donné de l’argent.

Et comme il avait cet argent il est devenu riche. CQFD.

Après la bonne nouvelle : la prise de la Crimée n’a pas sanctionné le jeune Cyrille.

“Following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Kirill Shamalov’s father, Nikolai, was sanctioned by the European Union for being « a long-time acquaintance » of Putin and for benefitting from his links with « Russian decision-makers. » The sanctions restrict travel rights and freeze assets within the EU. Timchenko was sanctioned by the United States.

But Kirill Shamalov and Sibur have not been sanctioned”.

Qui a donné les ordres ? Certainement pas Bruxelles…

Après on nous parle des noces :

« IGORA, Russia – The wedding party dominated a ski resort nestled in the hills about an hour’s drive north of St. Petersburg. No expense was spared and everyone was sworn to secrecy. The happy couple rode in a traditional Russian sleigh drawn by three white horses, said one of the workers who described the scene to Reuters.

The bride wore a long pearl-tinted wedding dress, the groom wore a dark overcoat, said another person who attended. The newlyweds were Katerina, younger daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Kirill Shamalov, son of an old friend of Putin.”

Les vieux amis du président font de bonnes affaires comme on sait. Pourquoi la Russie se mettrait-il elle au ban de l’humanité sur ce sujet aussi ? Ce qui est bon pour la présidence est bon pour les amis du président.

Une petite description émue des lieux du mariage :

« Their wedding celebrations took place in February 2013, at Igora, a small ski resort that combines beauty and discretion, five people who were there told Reuters. Set amid woodland with a picturesque lake, the resort is co-owned by the family of Yuri Kovalchuk, another old friend of Putin, and a Cyprus company with undisclosed shareholders.”

Ce mariage a eu de beaux effets sur la fortune personnelle du gendre. La suite chez Forbes (ou travailla jadis le très renommé et sulfureux Peter Brimelow) :

« At the time of the wedding, Kirill – a tall, dark-haired man with rimless glasses – was a rising star of Russian business, but still only 31. His fortunes began to skyrocket soon after his wedding to the president’s daughter, a competitive acrobatic dancer who is now helping to oversee a $1.7 billion expansion of Moscow State University.”

La suite nous impressionne plus encore :

« Within 18 months, Kirill acquired a large chunk of shares in a major Russian oil and petrochemical processor called Sibur – a stake now worth an estimated $2.85 billion, based on the value of recent share deals. He also quit his job as a business manager and set up a company to run his personal investments.”

Un vieux râleur nommé Milov commente :

“They are looking to pass on their power and privileges to a new generation.”

La question qui suit est toute simple ; ces gendres ne pourraient-ils pas user de leur science en affaires et surtout de leurs accointances religieuses pour se rencontrer et nous éviter un hiver nucléaire du plus mauvais effet pour leurs affaires ? Mais cette question ironique a sa belle, réponse : la Russie du triplement réélu fait déjà partie du honni nouvel ordre mondial !