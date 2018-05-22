Découvrir William Wellman, héros de la guerre, Légion étrangère, aviateur et immense cinéaste, maître des airs et du septième art…

World War I [ edit ]

Corporal William Wellman and Celia Nieuport 24 fighter c. 1917 (one of a series of aircraft all named after his mother)

William Wellman in a captured German Rumpler {From Wellman’s 1918 account « Go Get Em… ».}

In World War I Wellman enlisted in the Norton-Harjes Ambulance Corps as an ambulance driver.[6] While in Paris, Wellman joined the French Foreign Legion and was assigned on December 3, 1917 as a fighter pilot and the first American to join N.87 escadrille in the Lafayette Flying Corps (not the sub-unit Lafayette Escadrille as usually stated),[7][8] where he earned himself the nickname « Wild Bill » and received the Croix de Guerre with two palms.[9] N.87, les Chats Noir (Black Cat Group) was stationed at Lunéville in the Alsace-Lorraine sector and was equipped with Nieuport 17 and later Nieuport 24 « pursuit » aircraft. Wellman’s combat experience culminated in three recorded « kills », along with five probables, although he was ultimately shot down by German anti-aircraft fire on March 21, 1918.[10] Wellman survived the crash but he walked with a pronounced limp for the rest of his life.[6]

Wellman’s credits:[11][12]

January 19, 1918 a German « Rumpler » shot down in front of American lines in Lorraine by Wellman and Thomas Hitchcock.

January 20, 1918 a German « Rumpler » shot down near German Airfield at Mamy, France; Pilot killed/Gunner escaped

March 8, 1918 forced 2 observers to jump from an Observation balloon {attack unsuccessful; balloon taken down-was not shot down}

shot down} March 9, 1918 fired on a German « Rumpler » over Parroy; plane escaped but rear gunner killed.

March 9, 1918 shot down a German « Rumpler »; killed the rear Gunner; Pilot killed by airman Ruamps.

March 9, 1918 shot down a German « Albatros » Pilot killed; plane fell into American Lines

March 17, 1918 shot down at least two +one[?] German Patrol planes; not confirmed as fight took place above German lines.

March 18, 1918 shot down a German « Rumpler »; not confirmed as fight took above German Lines.

Maréchal des Logis (Sergeant) Wellman received a medical discharge from the Foreign Legion and returned to the United States a few weeks later. He spoke at War Savings Stamp rallies in his French uniform. In September 1918 his book about French flight school and his eventful four months at the front, « Go Get ‘Em! » (written by Wellman with the help of Eliot Harlow Robinson) was published. He joined the United States Army Air Service but too late to fly for America in the war. Stationed at Rockwell Field, San Diego, he taught combat tactics to new pilots