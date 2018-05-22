DOW is holding at 25,000 thinking Trump will not need tariffs against China.But Trump certainly will need the Tariffs. Dumb shit Trump is driving up our gas prices, because he is threatening Iran, Russia, and Venezuela, which are all three major oil producing countries. Trump is no rocket scientist, and has made many serious mistakes. He should be spending all his time on the telephone, pressuring and calling out individual Congressmen to change immigration laws now. Dumb shit Trump is wasting time.