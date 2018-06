https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Iran-News/NATO-chief-said-alliance-wont-defend-Israel-in-war-with-Iran-558987

ATO will not side with Israel if the Islamic Republic of Iran attacks the Jewish state, the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization told a German magazine on Saturday NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Der Spiegel, “The security guarantee [of NATO] does not apply to Israel” because the Jewish state is not a member of the 29 country alliance.