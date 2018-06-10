Terre feinte : les gros problèmes n’y sont pas ceux que l’on croit…

More than half of all Israeli adults are overweight or obese according to a report released Sunday, which also found that people in Israel are living 10 years longer than in 1970.

Israel is the 15th thinnest of the 43 nations covered by the “Health at a Glance 2017” survey released by the The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Nonetheless 53 percent of Israelis are overweight, with a body mass index of over 25, including 16.6% who are obese, with a BMI of over 30.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/more-than-half-of-israelis-overweight-oecd-report-finds/