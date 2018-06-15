La suprématie de la race juive enfin affirmée par les Juifs (Nicolas Bonnal le fait depuis longtemps)… Ecoutez Alan Dershowitz également.

The ‘Jewish race’ is the smartest in the world and possesses the highest human capital, so Israelis ought to be skeptical about the current corruption probes into Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu, a Likud party lawmaker has claimed.

“I can tell you something very basic,” MK Miki Zohar said, during a debate on Radio 103FM on Wednesday, as cited by the Times of Israel: “You can’t fool the Jews, no matter what the media writes. The public in Israel is a public that belongs to the Jewish race, and the entire Jewish race is the highest human capital, the smartest, the most comprehending.”

Citing opinion polls showing widespread support for Netanyahu, Zohar said that statistics clearly show that the “Jewish race” is too smart to be fooled by extensive media coverage of the multiple corruption probes. The somewhat clumsy attempt to defend the Israeli PM immediately landed the ruling party member in hot water.