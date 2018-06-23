La route de Belzébuth : Michael J. Hoffman et les sombres mystères de la route 66 (en anglais)

La route de Belzébuth : Michael J. Hoffman et les mystères de la route 66 (en anglais)

Découvrez sur archive.org l’œuvre de ce chercheur étonnant (assassinat de JFK, méta-pouvoirs de la télévision, transformation des humains en zombis apathiques-abouliques-amnésiques, etc.)

Mystical toponomy and alchemical cant language are part of a process which hinges on a marriage between action in time [or recorded history] and physical locations on the earth regarded as « places of power » by the cryptocracy’s magical-geographical vision of the earth as a giant chess board, symbolized by the tessellated floor of Solomon’s Temple and the masonic lodge, and

Alice’s vision of the world in Lewis Carroll’s Wonderland « fantasy. »

If all this seems far-fetched we can re-state the underlying principle in more prosaic scientific terms, where it comprises a key doctrine of modern atomic theory: « Time relations among events are assumed to be first constituted by the specific physical relations obtaining between them. »

The famous old American highway « Route 66 » was laid out by Freemasons with the apparent intention of sending masses of automobile riders into a self-processing occult « trip. » Route

66 began at the Buckingham Fountain in Chicago, near the site of the University of Chicago’s collection of Aztec ritual incunabula. It ended in Barstow, California in the Mohave desert, which is for the Freemasons, the cosmic graveyard of the West, the final destiny of Anubis, the celestial jackal, otherwise known as Sirius (see Giorgio de Santillana and Hertha Von Dechend, Hamlet’s Mill: An Essay on Myth and the Frame of Time, p. 358).

If this version of Route 66 smacks of some medieval pilgrimage made more appropriately on a camel than by car, it is for good reason. Most of Route 66 was based on a road forged in 1857 by Lt. Edward Beale and his caravan of the U.S. Camel Corps.

Beale is a highly significant symbol-name in the masonic chess game which is played with word, number, sign, symbol and destination across the face of America mystica. It was on

Beale Street that the « Jazz Age, » began the breakdown of music into the beastly jungle muzak that would finally result in « rock and roll. »

Beale is an etymological derivative of the word for Baalzebub (or Beelzebub in the Latin rendering of the New Testament Greek) or simply, « Baal, » which is also the name of the idol of the crystal-powered « New Age. » In Quartzite, Arizona, under a pyramid, Lt. Edward Beale’s head camel-driver, « Hi Jolly, » is buried.