Quand je vois des Français avec ce Mac rond, j’éclate de rire ! Hafþór Björnsson (better known as The Mountain): World’s strongest man ever!!!

Hafþór Björnsson (better known as The Mountain): World’s strongest man ever?

1. Icelanders, with a mere 300,000 people, dominate the world strongman competitions. They have won 9 Gold medals, more than any other country other than the US, which has won 11 (and has ONE THOUSAND times its population).

In January 2015, at the World’s Strongest Viking competition held in Norway, Hafþór carried a 10-metre-long (33 ft), 650-kilogram (1,430 lb) log for five steps, thus breaking a 1,000-year-old record set by Orm Storolfsson.

Unfortunately, Orm Storolfsson broke his back performing this feat. Still, considering that the Icelandic population one millennium ago was ten times lower at 30,000, and they had yet to be supercharged by bodily Flynn Effect, perhaps the human race was at its genomic peak of physical strength in Iceland 1,000 years ago.

Agriculture is more of an aerobic activity, so explosive physical strength may have been selected against ever since.

Icelandic women have also won four years of the past decade’s worth the Crossfit Games.