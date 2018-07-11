VOICI LE RÉSULTAT DE L’ULTRA-LIBÉRALISME: TRAVAILLER JUSQU’À 85 ANS (Pierre J.)

VOICI LE RESULTAT DE L’ULTRA-LIBERALISME: TRAVAILLER JUSQU’A 85 ANS

du 9 au 13 juillet 2018 : L’ultra-libéralisme pronée par des ***** come Agnès Verdier-Molinié de l’institut bidon et pseudo scientifique IFRAP est déjà en marche aux Etats-Unis depuis des années. Ce qui veut dire qu’ils ont 15 ans d’avance sur nous.

Eh bien sachez que l’Amérique a battu le record du nombre de travailleurs âgés de 85 ans (!!!) qui continuent à travailler afin de survivre dans un pays qui ne connaît pratiquement aucune aide sociale et surtout aucune Sécurité Sociale.

Pour mémoire, sachez que Macron veut supprimer progressivement la Sécurité Sociale, ce qui a été commencé par Nicolas Sarkozy…

« Overall, 255,000 Americans 85 years old or older were working over the past 12 months. That’s 4.4% of Americans that age, up from 2.6% in 2006, before the recession.

It’s the highest number on record.

They’re doing all sorts of jobs – crossing guards, farmers and ranchers, even truckers. Indeed, there are between 1,000 and 3,000 U.S. truckers age 85 or older, based on 2016 Census Bureau figures. Their ranks have roughly doubled since the Great Recession.

Bob Blocksom, 87, in his Berea, Ohio, home in June, is interested in becoming a truck driver to help pay for medical expenses for his wife. (Dustin Franz for The Washington Post) Seventy may be the new 60, and 80 may be the new 70, but 85 is still pretty old to work in America. Yet in some ways, it is the era of the very old worker in America. »

Voilà ce que donne une société qui ne fonctionne qu’avec l’ultra libéralisme du chacun pour soi et de l’égoïsme total. Et c’est ce qui attend, hèlas, la France, si nous n’avons pas un nouveau De Gaulle pour la sauver.