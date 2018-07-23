Coup de génie américain : les progrès technologiques font du pays la première puissance productrice de pétrole cet automne ! Le Texas de nos westerns est la troisième puissance pétrolière mondiale, derrière la Russie et l’Arabie : Ils sont forts nos cowboys !

https://money.cnn.com/2018/06/20/news/economy/us-oil-production-shale/index.html?iid=EL

 

Mais les fins de mois sont difficiles :

https://money.cnn.com/2018/05/17/news/economy/us-middle-class-basics-study/index.html

For instance, in Seattle’s King County, the annual household survival budget for a family of four (including one infant and one preschooler) in 2016 was nearly $85,000. This would require an hourly wage of $42.46. But in Washington State, only 14% of jobs pay more than $40 an hour.

