Illuminisme : pourquoi nous avons du souci à nous faire. La suite est ici. https://vigilantcitizen.com/pics-of-the-month/symbolic-pics-of-the-month-06-18/ trailer. Dark Mofo is an annual winter festival that taking place in Hobart, Australia. This year, the organizers installed several bright red inverted crosses across the city's waterfront. In case you didn't know, the symbol of the inverted cross represents the occult elite's brand of Satanism. This is how the occult elite's true religion gets normalized. The festival also features a man being buried alive under a street to then "resurrect" after 3 days. Last year's MoFo festival featured an event called "bloody sacrificial ritual". During this horrific show, performers stripped down and fought over the entrails of a bull carcass. These people are sick. Special thanks for everyone who sent in pics.