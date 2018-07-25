Le Viagra infligé à des femmes enceintes tue onze bébés en Hollande : on n’arrêtera pas leur progrès. Ici défilé de mode branché. Le satanisme est avec l’infanticide et le cannibalisme le culte officiel en occident avec la bénédiction du clergé et du reste.

http://www.ilgiornale.it/news/mondo/olanda-lesperimento-choc-viagra-donne-incinte-fa-morire-1557436.html
https://www.rtbf.be/info/monde/detail_pays-bas-arret-d-une-etude-sur-le-viagra-apres-la-mort-de-onze-bebes?id=9980311
In this edition of SPOTM: The fashion world losing its mind, a bunch of celebrities trying to stay relevant and more proof of the occult elite revealing its true ugly face.
The fashion show by designer Xander Zhou featured male models walking around with fake pregnant bellies. There is a clear and constant effort to blur genders and to confuse people about their natural differences. And the fashion world is part of that effort. Also, the feminization of men is of the utmost importance.
Dude, you do not need to hold that belly because * newflash * YOU’RE NOT PREGNANT.
This model wears a t-shirt saying “New World Baby”. Commenting on the meaning of this shirt, the designer stated: “We’re prepared to welcome a future of male pregnancy.” In a Teen Vogue article about this fashion show, the conclusion was: “People of all gender identities can become pregnant.” They’re truly losing it. No matter how much outright brainwashing mass media will dish out, one undeniable fact will always remain: Only women can be pregnant. That’s it. Deal with it.
The Spanish fashion brand Palomo shot to prominence in a few short years after getting endorsements by the likes of Beyonce. The brand’s 2018 fall-winter ad campaign is in perfection continuation of the gender blurring/ feminization/dehumanization agenda going on in the fashion world. The campaign features young male models dressed in Peter Pan-like clothes, crawling on all fours while attached to leashes.
WordPress: J'aime chargement…