Nullité humaine à l’état pur : déclin du QI, montée du cul et de l’analphabétisme cyber de masse-web. Bravo à Sputnik.com qui toujours plus nul montre comment la brave Russie orthodoxe défend le niveau ! 8 millions de cons pour mater cette greluche aux seins de graisse et au look de monstre marin. Roule, torrent de l’inutilité…

Instagram model Anastasia Kvitko, who has made a name for herself with her outstanding curves, has shared some of her fresh beach looks, triggering a storm in the comment section. While some admired the beauty, Kvitko claims to be purely natural despite accusations of “foul play.”

The 23-year-old Russian, who is now pursuing a modeling career in Los Angeles, has delighted her 8.6 million followers on Instagram as she revealed her wild side in a tiny black-and-white bikini with leopard print.

 

Et l’autre obsession russe ? les armes of course !

https://sputniknews.com/military/201807091066176858-russia-electronic-warfare-plane-satellites/
