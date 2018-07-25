Nullité humaine à l’état pur : déclin du QI, montée du cul et de l’analphabétisme cyber de masse-web. Bravo à Sputnik.com qui toujours plus nul montre comment la brave Russie orthodoxe défend le niveau ! 8 millions de cons pour mater cette greluche aux seins de graisse et au look de monstre marin. Roule, torrent de l’inutilité…

Get short URL
Instagram model Anastasia Kvitko, who has made a name for herself with her outstanding curves, has shared some of her fresh beach looks, triggering a storm in the comment section. While some admired the beauty, Kvitko claims to be purely natural despite accusations of “foul play.”
The 23-year-old Russian, who is now pursuing a modeling career in Los Angeles, has delighted her 8.6 million followers on Instagram as she revealed her wild side in a tiny black-and-white bikini with leopard print.
