« The Chinese are dying to get their money out. » Une Amérique toute-puissante et pas enterrée du tout écrase l’Iran, aplatit la monnaie chinoise (les épargnants paniquent) et menace de nouveau la Russie, Etat sponsor de la Terreur…

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-02/heres-why-trump-hiking-chinese-tariffs-25

https://www.businessbourse.com/2018/08/02/iran-leconomie-est-etranglee-la-monnaie-chute-le-chomage-explose/

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-02/russia-hawks-senate-introduce-crushing-new-sanctions-bill

This bill would build on the strongest sanctions ever imposed on the Putin regime for its assault on democratic institutions, violation of international treaties, and siege on open societies through cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns. »

Notably, part of the legislation would require the State Department to make an assessment on whether Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism…

Publicités

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

w
Annuler

Connexion à %s