https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-02/heres-why-trump-hiking-chinese-tariffs-25

https://www.businessbourse.com/2018/08/02/iran-leconomie-est-etranglee-la-monnaie-chute-le-chomage-explose/

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-02/russia-hawks-senate-introduce-crushing-new-sanctions-bill

This bill would build on the strongest sanctions ever imposed on the Putin regime for its assault on democratic institutions, violation of international treaties, and siege on open societies through cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns. »

Notably, part of the legislation would require the State Department to make an assessment on whether Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism…