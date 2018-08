https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-02/nyt-hires-editor-who-absolutely-hates-dumbass-fuking-white-people

She literally tweeted how she gets a sick “joy” out of “being cruel to old white men,” & celebrated white people going extinct, yet she’s the victim?

Give me a break.

Jeong’s bigoted views about (conservative) white people are SHARED by arrogant media elites, including the NYT.