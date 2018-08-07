« Radical left-wing tech giants run by deranged, mentally ill communists will decide whether your content qualifies as “hate speech.” Censure sur tout le monde, Ron Paul et Alex Jones y compris. Le progrès de la cyber-police… relisez Nicolas Bonnal sur La Boétie et les réseaux de la tyrannie.

Today, tech giants Google / YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Facebook all simultaneously blacklisted Alex Jones and InfoWars. This coordinated, illegal censorship is clear proof of an organized criminal racket being conducted by the tech giants. The RICO Act allows for federal prosecution of such criminal conspiracy. 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-07/crackdown-continues-twitter-suspends-libertarian-accounts-including-ron-paul

http://www.dedefensa.org/article/la-route-de-la-servitude-de-la-boetie-au-micron

https://www.infowars.com/the-internet-dark-ages-descends-upon-us-facebook-google-spotify-twitter-all-conspire-to-outlaw-conservative-speech-with-no-due-process/

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/now-that-facebook-youtube-apple-and-spotify-have-come-for-alex-jones-now-they-will-start-coming-after-the-rest-of-us

https://www.youtube.com/user/PrisonPlanetLive

 

