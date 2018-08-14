La page auteur de Nicolas sur Pravda.Ru (en russe et en anglais)

https://www.pravda.ru/author/2292-1/

Николя Бонналь

Николя Бонналь родился в 1961 году в Тунисе, он изучал историю, политические науки и философию, заядлый путешественник и страстный любитель кино, он опубликовал 17 трудов на пяти языках: рассказы, романы, монографии, эссе о путешествиях, кинематографе и политике. Его видение мира — традиционное и укоренено в трудах Генона, Толкиена, Честертона. Убежденный борец за свободу, Николя Бонналь выступает против сдвигов нового мирового порядка западных государств и нынешних мировых элит.

Nicolas Bonnal was born in 1961 in Tunis. He studied history, political science and philosophy. A convinced citizen of the world, he has travelled all over the world, gradually discovering the menace of the New World Order and the western elite. He may be labelled now a libertarian opposing a global agenda.

A traditional mind, he has written essays about initiation, spiritual travels, tales and novels. A cinephile too, he has published various books about movies and directors (Kubrick, Ridley Scott, Annaud, soviet directors).

Among his fifteen published books, several have been translated into Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish and Brazilian.



Читайте больше на https://www.pravda.ru/author/2292-1/