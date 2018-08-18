Pourquoi Donald est un héros…Trump: « Social Media Is Totally Discriminating Against Conservative Voices »

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-18/trump-social-media-totally-discriminating-against-conservative-voices

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others…….

