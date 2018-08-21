Alternative culturelle à l’abrutissement global : Sputniknews.com montre comme toujours la voie ! cela change de Prokofiev et de Pouchkine les gars ! Continuez comme ça !

Canadian Tennis Babe Drives Fans Crazy in ‘Post-Match Cooldown’ Bikini Snap
24-year-old Eugenie Bouchard, who has been climbing down the tennis ladder in the recent years, is a well-known Instagram enthusiast. In her latest post, she teased fans with a photo that showed off her athletic figure.
Canadian tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard took to Instagram to treat her 1.8-million following to a teasing photo of what she called a « post-match cooldown. »
Defeated by Nao Hibino of Japan in the Vancouver Open quarter-final, Bouchard is seen watching TV in a tub, wearing a tight swimsuit which perfectly emphasizes her curves.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bmkh8Cphw4s/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=9&wp=810&rd=sputniknews.com#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A1867.2000000078697%7D
« Is that even allowed? » a cheeky user inquired.
« For you it might be a cooldown but for you, guys, it might seem like a warm up, » another one joked.
Publicités