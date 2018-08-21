Alternative culturelle à l’abrutissement global : Sputniknews.com montre comme toujours la voie ! cela change de Prokofiev et de Pouchkine les gars ! Continuez comme ça !

24-year-old Eugenie Bouchard, who has been climbing down the tennis ladder in the recent years, is a well-known Instagram enthusiast. In her latest post, she teased fans with a photo that showed off her athletic figure.

Canadian tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard took to Instagram to treat her 1.8-million following to a teasing photo of what she called a « post-match cooldown. »

Defeated by Nao Hibino of Japan in the Vancouver Open quarter-final, Bouchard is seen watching TV in a tub, wearing a tight swimsuit which perfectly emphasizes her curves.

« Is that even allowed? » a cheeky user inquired.

« For you it might be a cooldown but for you, guys, it might seem like a warm up, » another one joked.