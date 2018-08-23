Nous attendions le tweet : Donald défend les fermiers sud-africains qui vont être dépossédés et massacrés ; et dont la dépossession aboutira à une énième famine en Afrique… Vive vos Brics, antisystèmes à la noix ! Vive le génocide politiquement correct…

I have asked Secretary of State to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.”

https://www.rt.com/business/429864-south-africa-boers-farmers/

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-23/rand-rebounds-south-africa-strikes-back-trump-reminds-them-colonial-past

http://www.fdesouche.com/1064853-trump-veut-etudier-de-pres-les-expropriations-des-fermiers-blancs-en-afrique-du-sud

