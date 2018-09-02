Le Washington post, qui encense le diable et diabolise la France ancienne (simple métastase africaine), humilie Trump et nous prépare à la guerre. Eric Zuesse confirme l’abrutissement américain. Onfait ce qu’on veut de l’opinion, lecteurs ! Lisez Bernays !

La manipulation consciente, intelligente, des
opinions et des habitudes organisées des masses joue un
rôle important dans une société démocratique. Ceux
qui manipulent ce mécanisme social imperceptible
forment un gouvernement invisible qui dirige
véritablement le pays.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/poll-60-percent-disapprove-of-trump-while-clear-majorities-back-mueller-and-sessions/2018/08/30/4cd32174-ac7c-11e8-a8d7-0f63ab8b1370_story.html?utm_term=.132abcb3e9ad
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/global-opinions/wp/2018/07/10/why-calling-france-the-last-african-team-in-the-world-cup-is-problematic/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.fca8995f390a
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2018/08/17/a-satanic-idols-3-year-journey-to-the-arkansas-capitol-building/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.8ece9904e563
https://washingtonsblog.com/2018/08/russian-collusion-poll-shows-how-easily-americans-are-fooled.html