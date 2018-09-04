Théorie de la transpiration, suite : selon Benjamin Fulford McCain (« l’homme à la joue qui tombe ») aurait été exécuté. Comme on sait « le grand nettoyage » se poursuit selon ce mage transpirant …

The death, probably by execution, of the traitor John McCain, signals a new phase in the removal of the criminal cabal that has controlled the U.S. since 1913, Pentagon and agency sources agree.  “Traitor McCain may have been the first death penalty by military tribunal, allowed to die with honor like Rommel to protect the Navy’s reputation while spooking the deep state,” is how one Pentagon source described the situation.

 

https://benjaminfulford.net/2018/08/27/u-s-civil-war-stalemate-to-end-soon-next-phase-of-planetary-liberation-to-begin/

