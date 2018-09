https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/09/eric-margolis/russia-and-china-warn-the-us/

Eric Margolis: “Good work Mr. President! You have now managed to lay the groundwork for a grand Chinese-Russian alliance. The objective of intelligent diplomacy is to divide one’s foes, not to unite them…The message from eastern Siberia was clear: Washington’s reckless hostility and bellicosity is causing its foes to band together.”