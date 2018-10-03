Zinnemann et la bêtise française

Fred Zinnemann, impeccable auteur austro-hongrois, réalise le Chacal en 1973, parfait documentaire sur la sinistre de France gaulliste et hymne à un discret petit fonctionnaire (Lonsdale) qui abat un boulot considérable pour attraper un tueur british de l’OAS. Ici il décrit en quelques mots la connerie française et aussi postmoderne pour qui la vie est devenue une émission télé…

Zinnemann wrote that Adrien Cayla-Legrand, the actor who played de Gaulle, was mistaken by several Parisians for the real de Gaulle during filming—though de Gaulle had been dead for two years prior to the film’s release. The sequence was filmed during a real parade, leading to confusion; the crowd (many of whom were unaware that a film was being shot) mistook the actors portraying police officers for real officers, and many tried to help them arrest the « suspects » they were apprehending in the crowd.