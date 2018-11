Old English

smeortan

« be painful, » from Proto-Germanic

*smarta-

(source also of Middle Dutch

smerten

, Dutch

smarten

, Old High German

smerzan

, German

schmerzen

« to pain, » originally « to bite »), from PIE

*smerd-

« pain, » which is perhaps an extension of the root *mer- « to rub away; to harm. » Related:

Smarted

smarting